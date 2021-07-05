VERNON TOWNSHIP — Students at two Crawford Central School District elementary schools will be greeted by new principals when school doors open again in September.
One of the principals will be relocating from another school in the district to fill a vacancy created by a retirement while the other comes to Crawford Central from Erie School District.
Both appointments were approved unanimously by members of Crawford Central School Board last Monday.
Kurt Meader, principal of Second District Elementary, will take over at West End Elementary on Aug. 16. Meader replaces Tamara Clark, whose resignation became effective June 26 after she submitted it in February.
Kevin Harper will replace Meader at Second District. Harper currently serves as the principal for pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and the first and second grades at Harding Elementary in Erie.
Superintendent Tom Washington explained to the board that a previously scheduled family commitment prevented Harper from attending the meeting, but that he was happy to be joining the district.
“He’s a 15-year veteran, coming with a lot of experience,” Washington said, referring to Harper’s previous experience as a principal in Erie School District. “I think he’s going to be a great addition to our administrative team.”
Harper will start the job Aug. 16 and will earn $109,759 annually.