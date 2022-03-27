Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Occasional snow showers. Low 17F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low 17F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.