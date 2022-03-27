Two men remain at large following a chase Saturday in the Cochranton area, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Zachary Ronald Thompson, 27, and Cody Stokes, 27, are both wanted by police on several outstanding warrants.
Police located a vehicle the men were believed to be using on Franklin Pike near the intersection with Route 322 at approximately 1:15 p.m. Saturday. When troopers initiated a traffic stop, the white 2017 Volkswagen Golf fled east on Route 322. As the pursuit continued, the vehicle turned south on Townhall Road and then east on Route 285. Police ended the pursuit near the borough of Cochranton, although they did not indicate why it was called off.
Thompson, described by police as approximately 5 feet, 8 inches in height, with a medium build, blue eyes and dirty blond hair, has three warrants out for theft of motor vehicles, one for theft by unlawful taking, and a parole warrant from Crawford County Adult Probation. The alleged thefts occurred between Jan. 30 and March 22 of this year.
Police have previously said Thompson is also the prime suspect in “numerous other investigations within Erie, Crawford, Venango and Warren counties.”
Interviews with family and friends of Thompson “indicate he is strung out on heroin and is aware that he will be heading back to state prison,” according to police. Thompson has ties to Erie, Crawford and Warren counties as well as Conneaut, Ohio.
Police didn’t offer further details about Stokes regarding his warrants or a description of him. A police spokeswoman on Sunday said no additional updates on the chase were available.
Anyone with information on the Saturday pursuit or the whereabouts of the men is asked to call state police at (814) 332-6911.