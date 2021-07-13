Two Crawford County men are behind bars on charges they burglarized an occupied Meadville home.
Daniel L. Saulnier and Jason G. White face preliminary hearings next week on multiple Meadville Police Department charges for allegedly burglarizing a house in the 700 block of Davenport Street between 6 and 7 a.m. Friday.
Saulnier, 42, of 440 High St., Conneaut Lake, is accused by police of punching a man who was inside the home in the face multiple times. White, 42, of 203 Lincoln Ave., Meadville, is accused by police of stealing a wireless speaker from the home.
Saulnier is charged with felony counts of burglary with a bodily injury crime, criminal trespass and two counts of conspiracy to commit those crimes; misdemeanor counts of simple assault and conspiracy to commit simple assault; and two summary counts of harassment.
White is charged with felony counts of burglary, criminal trespass and two counts of conspiracy to commit those crimes; misdemeanor counts of theft and conspiracy to commit simple assault; and one summary count of harassment.
The two men were arraigned on their respective charges late Friday afternoon before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. Each man was committed to the Crawford County jail in lieu of $30,000 bond.
The each have preliminary hearings scheduled before Pendolino on July 23.