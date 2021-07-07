Meadville Police Department have charged two teens with criminal homicide in the Saturday shooting that left one man dead in a Walnut Street apartment house. One of the teens is in custody, the other is not, according to a press release issued Wednesday afternoon by the department.
Qwamae D. Sherene, 17, of Meadville is set to be arraigned later today on a half-dozen charges, including criminal homicide, according to the news release
Kavan Maloin Boitnott, 16, of Meadville faces 25 charges, including criminal homicide, but Boitnott is not in custody.
City police are continuing to search for Timothy T. Bolden, 25, in connection with the incident at 376½ Walnut St. early Saturday morning. Bolden faces felony charges for robbery and criminal trespass, according to police.
Nathaniel Eric Harris, 19, of 376½ Walnut St. was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds when police responded to a report of shots fired at Harris’ second-floor apartment around 3:10 a.m. Saturday.
