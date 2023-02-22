The Crawford County Conservation District has two environmental education programs planned in March at the Woodcock Creek Nature Center.
“Black Bears” will take place March 7 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. District Educator Kathy Uglow will tell participants about black bears.
“The Art of Fish Printing” will be March 21 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Participants will be able to find out some of the history about fish printing and then make their own creation on a tote bag. Cost is $3 per tote bag.
Both programs will be held inside the Nature Center, and registration is limited. All Woodcock Creek Nature Center events require pre-registration.
All children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
More information is also available at crawfordconservation.org and on the District’s Facebook page.
• To register: Call (814) 763-5269.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.