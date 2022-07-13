VERNON TOWNSHIP — Vernon Township Board of Supervisors set Aug. 4 as the date for the public to give input regarding two actions for major projects to be developed in the township.
The first will be a conditional use hearing for a WetGo car wash to be located at the site of the former Chovy’s restaurant.
Giant Eagle Inc. is seeking approval for a conditional use permit for a car wash within the Conneaut Corridor. The 3,400-square-foot, drive-thru car wash will include a 14-stall parking area, vehicle vacuuming spaces, landscaping and site lighting.
The hearing is necessary because the development doesn’t meet the criteria for development without the conditional use approval.
In the application, Giant Eagle said the use is compatible with or will support the development in the neighborhood and will not require extensive earth moving or revision of drainage patterns.
In addition, it said the use will not create excessive traffic congestion and the areas of the property not covered by buildings or paved areas will be landscaped and maintained.
The hearing for this development will be held at 6 p.m. at the Vernon Township Building.
Then at 6:15, a hearing will be held to amend the Vernon Township planning map to allow a proposed fast-food restaurant to be built at 18279 Conneaut Lake Road, which is near the intersection of routes 322 and 102 — near the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation building.
The development will include the restaurant and associated parking. It consists of three parcels and requires a rezoning.
The applicant is asking that two of the three parcels be rezoned from “suburban residential” to “Conneaut Corridor.” The reason for rezoning is to eventually consolidate all three parcels for future development.
The plan said that the future development’s restaurant building will only be located on the current “Conneaut Corridor” parcels. The current “suburban residential” parcel will have parking, utilities and a dumpster located on it.
The project is titled “Meadville McAlister’s Deli.” The company website says there are 528 locations in the United States, including two in Pennsylvania and 14 in Ohio. The website describes it as “a fast casual restaurant chain known for its genuine hospitality, sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, dessert and McAlister’s Famous Sweet Tea.”
In other business, supervisors gave the township solicitor, Jeff Millin, authorization to advertise amendments to the township’s ordinances.
Specifically, it will amend the ordinance concerning fireworks. It will require anyone with permit to display fireworks within the township to comply with all state and federal statutes governing the use and storage of display fireworks.
Use of display fireworks in the township shall be handled, arranged, managed and directly supervised by a competent operator. The township fire chief and/or fire code official or designated person shall inspect the proposed site prior to issuing a permit.
