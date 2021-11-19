The new federal $1 trillion infrastructure deal has the potential to fund at least two major road projects in Crawford County while county commissioners hope to see broadband internet expanded.
The federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is expected to pump $17.8 billion in Pennsylvania for roads and bridges, public transportation, water infrastructure and high-speed internet and other projects.
"At this time, we are not aware of any specific projects 'officially' designated for Crawford County that are included in the infrastructure plan," Matt Knoedler, spokesman for Congressman Mike Kelly, said in an email to the Tribune.
However, both Knoedler and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said PennDOT has a number of potential "shovel-ready" projects in Crawford County that could use funding from the infrastructure law.
The potential PennDOT projects are:
• Reconstruction of 5 miles of the French Creek Parkway in Meadville from Reynolds Street north to Baldwin Street Extension in West Mead Township and reducing it from four lanes to two. The contract is expected to go to bid in October 2022 with an estimated construction cost of $7 million.
• Rehabilitation or replacement of the Spring Street Bridge in Meadville at an estimated construction cost of $10 million. It's expected to go to bid in January 2023.
In neighboring Mercer County, a major project would be reconstruction of Interstate 80's eastbound and westbound lanes from the Ohio/Pennsylvania border to Milepost 5 including upgrading Exit 4 connecting interstates 80 and 376. It's estimated construction cost is $160 million and is expected to go to bid in February 2023.
Meanwhile, Crawford County commissioners said they are hoping the bill will help pay to expand high speed, or broadband, internet service in underserved areas of the county.
Crawford County has only 75 percent of households having access to internet service that meets the Federal Communications Commission standard, according to a September 2020 study by the Pennsylvania General Assembly on the Delivery of High-Speed Broadband Services in Underserved Areas.
In May, commissioners approved the county planning office's long-term strategy to expand broadband, or high-speed, internet access in three areas — Guys Mills/eastern Crawford County; the Shenangos area in the southwestern county; and Conneaut Valley in the northwestern county — all of which need broadband internet access.
High-speed broadband is defined by the FCC as a download speed of 25 megabits per second (Mbps) and upload speed of 3 Mbps.
The preliminary overall cost of the county's broadband project — without any federal or state assistance — is around $26 million.
