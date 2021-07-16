Toxicology results on two men who died in the county over the Memorial Day weekend show no signs of alcohol or drug impairment, according to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell.
The deaths of Bryon Schmidt and Manley Val Pelc are considered accidental, Schell said Thursday.
Toxicology testing is the sampling of tissue, blood and other body fluids to identify potential toxins in the body, including prescription medication and other substances.
Schmidt, 55, of Slippery Rock, fell from his boat on Pymatuning Lake sometime May 29 and then drowned. His body was recovered early on May 30 by scuba divers. Schmidt was located about 30 feet from shore in about 8 to 12 feet of water off West Lake Road. He had fallen from a 24-foot pontoon boat after having gone fishing alone around 7 to 7:30 a.m. He was fully clothed, but was not wearing a life jacket.
Schell ruled the death accidental due to drowning.
Pelc, 52, of Erie, was riding a motorized bicycle when he was struck and killed by a pickup truck at 1:25 p.m. May 30 at State and South Seventh streets. Witnesses told Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department that Pelc had failed to stop for a stop sign before entering the intersection.
Schell ruled the death accidental due to multiple blunt force trauma.
