The driver and the adult passenger involved in a head-on crash into the Vernon Township roundabout in March are headed to trial. At the time of the crash, the driver’s 4-year-old son was also in the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint filed by police in the case.
Lee Marzka, 31, of Cambridge Springs, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Wednesday. Police have charged Marzka with being under the influence of a controlled substance when the 2003 Toyota Corolla he was driving on Route 322 crashed into the roundabout’s central island at 8:06 p.m. March 14.
Marzka had a 9 mm handgun in an unlocked lock box in the car's back seat without a valid license for the weapon, according to police.
Hunter Lee Hart, 29, of Saegertown was held for court following a preliminary hearing before Pendolino on Wednesday. Hart is accused of possessing 135 grams — slightly less than 5 ounces — of heroin and seven morphine pills at the time of the crash.
Marzka faces felony charges of endangering the welfare of a child and carrying a firearm without a license. He also faces misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and reckless endangerment and three summary traffic charges.
Hart faces a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver. He also faces two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless endangerment.
Marzka remains free on $25,000 bond while Hart remains free on $10,000 bond.
Trials for both men will be scheduled for the September term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.