There are two events scheduled for November at Pymatuning State Park.
On Nov. 3, “Pymatuning History: Torpedoes and Tourists” will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
An environmental educator will present a night of history about the park. Topics will include the Princess Ship, spillway tourism history, torpedo testing and post cards.
To register, contact Jared McGary at (724) 932-3142, Ext. 109 or by email at jamcgary@pa.gov. Registration is required due to limit of space. The program meeting place will be given during time of registration.
On Nov. 19, “Hikyoga” will take place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. with yoga teacher Kate Costanzo and environmental educator Emily Borcz.
Space is limited and registration is required. Tickets are $14.
• More information and registration link: Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/427175813357.
