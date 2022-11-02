There are two events scheduled for November at Pymatuning State Park.

On Thursday, “Pymatuning History: Torpedoes and Tourists” will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

An environmental educator will present a night of history about the park. Topics will include the Princess Ship, spillway tourism history, torpedo testing and post cards.

To register, contact Jared McGary at (724) 932-3142, Ext. 109 or by email at jamcgary@pa.gov. Registration is required due to limit of space. The program meeting place will be given during time of registration.

On Nov. 19, “Hikyoga” will take place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. with yoga teacher Kate Costanzo and environmental educator Emily Borcz.

Space is limited and registration is required. Tickets are $14.

• More information and registration link: Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/427175813357.

