Crawford County Conservation District’s Woodcock Creek Nature Center will host “Tree ID” from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Nature Center side yard.
Bureau of Forestry Service Forester Mark Lewis will introduce participants to many tree species and explain what happens and why. Those attending are asked to wear walking shoes. All ages welcome.
Also, “Using Vegetation to make prints on totes” will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 28.
Participants should meet at Shelter No. 1, Stainbrook Park. There is a $3 materials fee.
District Education Specialist Kathy Uglow will take participants on a “scout around walk” for vegetation they can use for printing their own tote bag to take home. Officials have paints and materials needed for this project.
All Woodcock Creek Nature Center events require preregistration. All children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
To register or more information: Call (814) 763-5269, visit www.crawfordconservation.org of visit the district’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.