Three people were injured in two crashes on Wednesday afternoon.
The first crash was around 1:30 p.m. in Vernon Township on routes 6, 19 and 322 near the entrance to the Park Avenue Plaza. Initial emergency radio traffic from Crawford County 911 Center indicated a bicyclist was struck by an eastbound vehicle. The person was transported to Meadville Medical Center (MMC) for treatment. Vernon Township Police Department is investigating.
The second crash was on Route 86 at the intersection with Gravel Run Road in the borough of Woodcock around 2:15 p.m. A couple on a motorcycle had attempted to swerve to miss a dog on the road when the crash occurred. A 67-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman were taken to MMC for treatment. Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville is investigating.
No additional information was available from police Wednesday.