Two Saegertown kids hopped their way to victory in a national rabbit show that took place in Knoxville, Tennessee, in late April.
Emma and Luke Kennerknecht claimed a best in variety title at the Southern States National Show Down 50th annual New Zealand rabbits show. The two's winning rabbit was of the red variety, with the other four possible varieties being black, blue, white and broken. Varieties are determined by the color of the rabbit's fur.
"It was an excellent competition," said Emma, who is 13 years old. "There wasn't a bad rabbit on that table."
The two kids are both enrolled in local 4-H programs, with Emma being a member for six years and Luke, who is 9 years old, having started last year. Together, they currently have around 96 rabbits they take care of, though six members of the colony are set to have babies soon.
They were up against some fierce competition at the show. Kayla Kennerknecht, the two's mother, said there were around 178 youth exhibitors competing across multiple states, with about 496 rabbits in the New Zealand breed category.
The size of the competition certainly left an impression on Emma.
"There were people from California, Minnesota, South Dakota, pretty much all over the United States," she said.
As mentioned, the competition was broken up by the variety of rabbits, then further divided by age and sex of the competing rabbit. The six classes under each variety were senior buck, intermediate buck, junior buck, senior doe, intermediate doe and junior doe. The best of each class compete for the title of best of variety, who further go in to compete for best in show.
It was the Kennerknechts' junior buck who took the title of best of variety, with their junior doe even taking a sort of runner-up spot as best opposite of variety. As the name implies, the best opposite of variety title is given to the best rabbit in a variety that is of the opposite sex as the best in variety rabbit.
There are a number of qualities judges look for when deciding on the best rabbits, such as how their fur color looks, wideness of shoulders, size of the rabbit and other such measures.
"Red is one of the hardest varieties of New Zealand," Emma said. "Their color is the hardest part. They're supposed to be a mahogany color and you want that color to go all the way down to their hair shaft."
The pair brought 11 rabbits total to the competition, spread across several different categories of competition.
While the best in show title went to the white best of variety rabbit, the two received an honorable mention. Their excellent showing at the competition served as a sign to the two that hard work pays off, Emma said.
The two plan to continue raising rabbits and competing more. Luke said the thing he most enjoys about raising rabbits is getting to take part in 4H events with his friends. Emma, meanwhile, said she likes raising baby rabbits the most, and one of the first things she does when coming home from school is check on how the colony is doing.
In addition to her work as a rabbit breeder, Emma is also a youth ambassador for the American Federation of New Zealand Rabbit Breeders.
