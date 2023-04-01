GREENVILLE — Three people, including twin 11-year-old children, died in a Friday morning fire.
Diana Mayes-Britton, 35, and her children, Olivia and Jonathan Mayes, were killed in the blaze, said Mercer County Coroner John Libonati.
Libonati said all three were found in an upstairs bedroom, “most definitely trying to escape the residence.”
Fire crews were dispatched to the structure fire at 6:12 a.m. Friday at 411 S. Main St., Greenville.
When emergency responders arrived, the house was fully involved on the first and second floors, with reports there might have been people inside, according to a press release from Greenville Town Manager Jasson Urey.
Emergency responders could not immediately enter the house. Once the flames were knocked down, fire crews discovered the three in the second-floor bedroom
The coroner said the causes of deaths for Mayes-Britton and the two children is undetermined pending further investigation, but he does not suspect foul play.
One individual escaped through a second-floor window and was transported by medical helicopter to Allegheny Hospital for treatment. The state police Fire Marshal’s Office ruled that the fire was not suspicious.
The release also asked that people, “Please keep our community and those families impacted by this tragic event in your thoughts and prayers.”
