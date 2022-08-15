Two women were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday at 5:18 p.m. at Linden Street and Park Avenue.
Namsuk Kim Childre, 69, of Meadville was driving east on Linden when she drove through a red light at the intersection with Park, according to Meadville Police Department.
Childre's car then struck a car driven by Mackenzie Rose Klie, 23, of Meadville, that was traveling north from the French Creek Parkway onto Park, police said.
Witnesses told police that Klie's auto had a green light to continue north onto Park.
Childre was transported to Meadville Medical Center by Meadville Area Ambulance Service, police said, adding that Klie reported minor injuries, but was not transported.
