The long-awaited return of Pymatuning State Park’s Tuttle Point Campground is going to take a little longer.
A reopening of the revitalized campground, closed for more than a decade by the state, was anticipated in time for Memorial Day weekend.
But unfortunately that’s not going to happen, according to Dan Bickel, superintendent of the park.
“Mid-July is more realistic, though we don’t have a firm date for opening it as yet,” Bickel told The Meadville Tribune.
Weather and some supply chain issues have caused the delay.
“We have three pre-fab (prefabricated) buildings coming,” Bickel said. “They’re on order and expected to be delivered in April.”
The buildings are a main restroom and shower building for the campground, a smaller restroom for the beach at Tuttle Point, and a building to house the campground’s water treatment plant equipment, Bickel said.
The buildings will need to be installed and connected to utilities.
Also, the ground remains very soft in the area and landscaping and grass seeding will need to be done this spring. “We want to make sure that takes hold,” Bickel said.
In addition, paving work for the revamped campground will need to be completed before it opens.
Ground was broken on the $8 million project last May and construction work began last summer with an expected spring 2023 opening.
“We’ve been getting a lot of calls about it — about five or six calls a day,” Bickel said of people wanting to know when Tuttle Point Campground will reopen.
Reservations won’t be able to be taken until late spring or early summer — that’s when a firm opening date will be established, Bickel said.
The state closed the Tuttle Point Campground, located north of the Route 285 causeway in North Shenango Township, after the 2009 camping season as a cost-saving move.
Pymatuning State Park’s campgrounds at Jamestown and Linesville remained in operation.
When Tuttle Point reopens this summer, it will be a bit smaller than before. It will be down to 112 campsites spread out over two loops instead of 201 sites over three loops.
In addition to the new buildings and paving, the campground has new water and sewage lines and a new sewage pumping station. The campground’s 75,000-gallon water tank is being refurbished. A new handicapped-accessible fishing pier will be installed and there will be a new boat launch at the campground.
