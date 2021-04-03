LINESVILLE — The pandemic and securing an adequate water supply have delayed the reopening of Pymatuning State Park's Tuttle Campground until at least late 2022, according to Dan Bickel, the state park's superintendent.
Tuttle, the state park's third campground with 198 camping sites, was closed by the state following the 2009 camping season as a cost-saving measure. Jamestown and Linesville, the park’s two other campgrounds, have remained open.
Tuttle Campground, north of the Route 285 causeway, was slated for an upgrade in 2020 with a planned reopening for 2021 camping season.
Bidding of the project was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bickel said.
The project is in the design phase with around 100 handicapped-accessible camping sites with water, sewage and electric hookups, a new handicapped accessible boat launch, and new restroom and shower facilities planned.
However, new water wells for the site have to be located and drilled for the campground.
One adequate water well with a flow of 7 gallons per minute has been drilled so far, but the campground still needs a second well with that flow.
"Infrastructure has been the holdup, but it is going out to bid," Bickel said. "It will be smaller than before, but a full-service campground. We're hoping to opening in late 2022 or for the 2023 camping season."