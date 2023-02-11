Jack E. Turner, who pleaded guilty in Crawford County Court to murdering his stepmother and half brother in 2019 during a burglary of their home, wants his guilty pleas vacated and a new trial because of claims of ineffective counsel.
Turner, now 24, pleaded guilty in county court in September 2021 to two counts of third-degree murder, as well as one count of burglary, for the August 2019, shooting deaths of his stepmother, Shannon Whitman, 49, and his half brother, Darrin Whitman, 10.
Turner currently is serving a total sentence of 45 to 90 years for the two murders and the burglary handed down in September 2021 by Judge Mark Stevens. Turner potentially faced the death penalty, had he been convicted at trial.
In entering the guilty pleas before Stevens, Turner admitted in court no one was home when he was dropped off at the Whitman home in Randolph Township. Turner admitted he entered the house via an unlocked sunroom door. Turner admitted he then gunned down the two without a word as they entered the home later. Turner admitted he then left the home in the Whitman car — a silver Mercury MKS sedan.
Turner’s new attorney, Michael Wiseman, has filed a petition with the court seeking to have all three guilty pleas vacated by the court and the case go to trial.
Wiseman’s petition claims Turner is innocent of burglarizing of the home as there was “no clear indication” from Scott Whitman, Turner’s biological father, that Turner was aware of a lack of permission or conditions placed.
The petition claims Turner wasn’t advised by his then-attorneys that the Commonwealth would have had to prove a lack of permission to be in the Whitman home.
The petition states Turner’s previous attorneys were obliged to investigate and advise Turner as to the defense of license or privilege regarding the burglary count.
Had that happened, Turner “would have understood this defense, and therefore would not have pled guilty,” the petition states.
If Turner then prevails on his claim to vacate the burglary guilty plea, “then the guilty pleas to murder in the third degree must be vacated,” the petition states.
Turner “would not have pled guilty to murder in the third degree had he been aware that he had the above-described defense to the burglary,” the petition states.
“However, if he were not guilty of the burglary, Petitioner (Turner) would not have pled guilty (to the murders),” it states.
At a status conference Friday on the petition, Stevens informed Wiseman there had been several on-the-record conversations between the court, Turner and Turner’s then-attorneys throughout various hearings in the case.
Those on-the-record conversations included questions from the court to Turner about the effectiveness of his defense team, Stevens said.
Those on-the-record conversations, which excluded the prosecution at that time, had been placed under seal by the court, Stevens said.
At Friday’s status conference, Stevens ordered transcripts of those conversations be made available to Turner’s new defense team in preparation of any new petition. The transcripts also will be available to the Crawford County District Attorney’s Office for any response to a new petition from Turner’s defense team.
Stevens’ order gives Wiseman up to 90 days to file any modified petition with the court and then the District Attorney’s Office up to 30 days to file any response with the court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.