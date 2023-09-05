Here's this week's "Most Wanted" from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.
Name: Matthew W. Turner
Age: 31
Height: 5 feet, 6 inches
Weight: 195 pounds
Hair color: Brown
Eye color: Brown
Wanted for: Failure to appear for call of the criminal trial list on a felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude officer and 54 summary counts.
If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.
