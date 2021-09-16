A Cochranton man has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to decades in state prison for killing his stepmother and half brother more than two years ago.
Jack Turner, 23, entered guilty pleas in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas Thursday to two counts of third-degree murder as well as one count of burglary in connection with the deaths of his stepmother, Shannon Whitman, 49, and his half brother, Darrin Whitman, 10.
The Meadville Tribune was the only media outlet in attendance today when Turner entered his guilty pleas before Judge Mark Stevens.
Turner then was sentenced by Stevens to a total of 45 to 90 years in prison as part of a negotiated plea agreement.
A plea and sentencing agreement was reached late Wednesday afternoon between Turner, his defense attorneys and the Crawford County District Attorney’s Office.
Turner had been scheduled to go on trial next month in county court on what would have been a potential death penalty case. Jury selection was set to start Oct 4.
In 2019, Turner was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with the Aug. 10, 2019, shootings of his stepmother and half brother at the Whitman home in Randolph Township.
The District Attorney’s Office filed notice in February of this year it would seek the death penalty for Turner if he was convicted at trial.
