FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — An unattended turkey fryer caused the destruction of a detached garage and led to minor injuries for one person Wednesday evening, according to Chief Scott Schell of Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department.
The garage was fully involved when firefighters arrived at 3377 Reash Church Road shortly after being dispatched at 5:58 p.m., Schell said.
The homeowner’s son sustained first-degree burns that were not considered serious in attempting to remove items from the garage after discovering the fire, according to Schell. The injuries were evaluated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and the son declined to seek additional medical treatment, Schell said.
The fire started soon after the homeowner had set up a turkey fryer just inside the open overhead door of the garage, according to Schell.
“He was warming it up in the doorway of the garage,” Schell said, “and went back to the house.”
Initial investigation showed that the turkey fryer boiled over and ignited the oil, causing the garage to catch fire as well, according to Schell.
Schell described the garage and its contents as a total loss.
Not long after extinguishing the blaze, firefighters were called back to the scene for a rekindle at 8:38 p.m. Schell said that a small fire in the middle of the debris was dealt with quickly.
In addition to Cochranton, crews from Greenwood and Vernon Central responded to the scene.
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.