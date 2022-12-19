Charles Roae’s personality is a combination of serious and fun. And, it shows in his volunteer work.
Known to most as “Tug,” the Meadville man recalls he got his nickname when he was born. Laughing, he said as a baby he was lying in a bassinet in the nursery “with my fists doubled up,” which got him named “Slugger,” which soon became “Tugger” and then down to “Tug.”
He still answers to that name — many decades later.
His volunteer work, which includes the Elks, the Red Cross and the Academy Theatre, spans more than 40 years.
Tug started with the Elks 40 years ago and has been very involved at the local, state and national levels. The Elks, he said, is involved in many charitable works benefiting veterans, youth and many others, a fact of which he is very proud.
He was state chairman for the Elks Veterans Memorial fund, raising “one-half million dollars” statewide for the project. He achieved it through a “lot of begging,” he said with a laugh, adding “threats” and other fundraising efforts.
He said the Elks has a statewide nursing program, which is funded from the activities and pays for nurses to work with special program throughout the state.
Roae also worked on the Elks National Foundation, which supports various activities such as a veterans service program, drug awareness program and the hoop shoot for youngsters. It also supports community grants. He notes for the last couple of years, the local lodge has given grants to local organizations. One example was to the Post 52 Veterans for the Vietnam War to help with cost of the Project Support Our Troops where boxes are sent to veterans serving overseas. This year, the local lodge also bought and donated gas cards to West Mead 1 and 2 and Saegertown volunteer fire departments to “help defray costs” of firefighters answering calls.
Roae is proud of the foundation record, noting that all the activities are funded through interest earned. “The first dollar put in there (the foundation account) is still there,” he said, noting he doesn’t think too many nonprofits can say that.
Rob Kightlinger and he organize the local Flag Day ceremony, where the history of the flag is presented and local scholarships are awarded. He is equally proud to note the many scholarships awarded throughout the nation, include 460 ones for $4,000, four $20,000 ones, two $30,000 ones, two $40,000 ones and two $50,000 ones. They are given at the local level and those recipient applications then are sent to district, state and national levels. “That’s a nice piece of change we give out,” he noted.
Roae is well known for his work with the Elks.
He also has volunteered with the American Red Cross for about 10 years, including working with local officials to do fundraising as well as helping during times of disasters, finding shelter for families whose homes were burned. He said he helped them deal with the initial trauma “to get them to the next week.”
He said after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, he got more involved with the Red Cross as his personal response to that disaster. He was deployed to other areas, such as being sent twice to the areas affected by Hurricane Katrina, and to the Susquehanna and Polk areas when there was flooding there a few years ago.
He said each case was different, but you had to assess the damage and know “how to handle people who have lost their house and you are trying to help them out.”
Roae also served two terms on the Mercyhurst Alumni Board and was chairman for seven years of the Meadville Memorial Day Parade.
He said he volunteers for various reasons. He likes the Elks because it is a “fraternal organization” and does a lot of work to help people in all areas of life, noting the “veterans services are the most important.”
“Same thing for the Red Cross,” he said, noting organizations he has been involved with are helping people.
For the past 10 years, Roae has been involved in a lighter side of life — acting.
Asked how he got involved in the theater, he said with a laugh, “Shannon,” referring to his daughter.
She saw an announcement for auditions for a Monty Python show. “You like Monty Python,” she told him. “You should try out. I did and I have not been home since,” he added with a laugh.
He is a very familiar face at the Academy where he has appeared in numerous shows.
Asked why he volunteers so many hours with the Academy, he said, “It just makes you feel good.
“After the show the cast will go out and talk with the people. People are happy,” he said. “It gives them (the people) a little respite from real life.”
For Roae, helping people — be it during a crisis, with special programs to meet special needs or providing laughter — that is what he enjoys.
On a professional level, Roae is a toolmaker. He was laid off from his job and “have not been called back so I guess you could say I’m retired,” he said with a laugh. But that’s OK, he said, noting he is now 72, laughing when told he doesn’t look his age. “It’s my boyish good looks,” he said.
Although he may be retired from toolmaking, he has no intention of retiring from the Elks or the Academy.
You could say both are in his blood now.
