Tuesday is the last day to submit political candidate announcements to The Meadville Tribune for the May 16 primary.
The deadline for filing nominating petitions with the Crawford County Office of Voter Services is that day as well.
Nominating petitions have been circulated since Feb. 14 and must be filed with the office by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Tribune will accept announcements only until 5 p.m. that day.
The policy is designed to ensure all candidates are treated equally and prevent any last-minute announcements, which may be viewed as giving an unfair advantage to that candidate.
Announcements may be emailed to tribune@meadvilletribune.com or to Keith Gushard at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com; faxed to (814) 724-8755; or dropped off at the Tribune office, 947 Federal Court.
