Crawford County Court of Common Pleas holds a hearing Tuesday at 8:45 a.m. on possibly reducing the number of voting precincts within both Meadville and Titusville.
In December 2022, the Crawford County Board of Elections petitioned county court to consolidate some voting precincts within the county’s two cities, cutting the total number of Meadville’s voting precincts from nine to six while Titusville would be trimmed from seven precincts to three.
In its petition, the board cites difficulty in finding enough people to have full boards of election in some precincts.
Also, Pennsylvania law requires polling locations meet federal Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) access requirements. Some polling locations are not ADA-accessible.
Any formal objection to the petition has to be filed with the Crawford County Prothonotary’s Office by today. No formal objection has been filed with the office, the clerk of courts for the civil division of county court.
If approved by the court, the petition formalizes what the board has done since 2021.
In 2021, the board approved relocating voting locations of some smaller precincts in the two cities due to a poll worker shortage. The respective precincts’ machines were separated within those sites.
Under the county’s petition to the court, three of nine precincts in Meadville would be eliminated:
• Meadville’s 5th Ward would combine into Meadville’s 1st Ward 1st Precinct. It would vote at Grace United Methodist Church Annex, 828 N. Main St., which is the current 1st Ward 1st Precinct polling site.
• Meadville’s 2nd Ward 2nd Precinct would combine into Meadville 3rd Ward 2nd Precinct. It would vote at St. Brigid Church Social Hall, 967 Chancery Lane, which is the current polling location for both of those precincts.
• Meadville’s 4th Ward would combine with the 3rd Ward 1st Precinct. It would vote at the Meadville Senior Center at Active Aging, 1034 Park Ave., which is the current polling location for both of those precincts.
Meadville’s 1st Ward 2nd Precinct, 2nd Ward 1st Precinct and 2nd Ward 3rd Precinct would remain unchanged.
Under the county’s petition to the court, four precincts in Titusville would be eliminated:
• Titusville’s 1st Ward 2nd Precinct and 4th Ward would combine to form a new 1st Ward.
• Titusville’s 2nd Ward 1st Precinct and 1st Ward 1st Precinct would combine to form a new 2nd Ward.
• Titusville’s 5th Ward, 2nd Ward 2nd Precinct and 3rd Ward would combine to form a new 3rd Ward.
Since 2021, all seven current precincts in Titusville have voted at one location — the Titusville YMCA gymnasium, 505 W. Walnut St., with separate voting areas for each of the precincts.
