All potential bidders for the Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau’s annual tax upset sale on Sept. 22 must preregister by Tuesday, according to Christine Krzysiak, the bureau’s director.
The bureau’s annual sale of properties with unpaid real estate taxes from three years ago and older is at 10 a.m. at the Crawford County Fairgrounds’ Home Show Building 1.
Pennsylvania Act 33 of 2021 requires preregistration of all bidders at least 10 days in advance of any tax upset sale or any judicial sale of properties in order to be an eligible bidder, Krzysiak said.
There is a $10 filing fee for each bidder to cover bureau costs in providing a list of the registered bidders to the municipalities 10 days in advance of any sale.
In order to preregister, a completed bidder registration form and all associated paperwork must be submitted in person by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the bureau office within the Crawford County Treasurer’s Office, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville.
Bidder registration forms are online at the treasurer’s page on the county’s website, crawfordcountypa.net, and at the bureau’s office.
Full registration requirements are the completed bidder registration form; a copy of photo identification; an affidavit of the bidder that is signed and notarized; a copy of the sale conditions and instructions; and a $10 nonrefundable bidder registration fee in certified funds only. Certified funds are a certified check, cashier’s check, money order or cash.
• More information: Call (814) 333-7332 or visit the office at the courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.