Tuesday is the last day for registered voters to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot for the May 17 primary.
Mail-in or absentee ballot applications are available at the Office of Elections and Voter Services, Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville, during normal business hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. The application forms also are available online at vote.pa.gov.
However, a completed mail-in or absentee application must be returned to the office by 5 p.m. Tuesday.