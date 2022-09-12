Tuesday is the last day bidders can register for the Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau’s annual tax upset sale on Sept. 23.
State law now requires preregistration at least 10 days prior to the annual tax upset sale as well as any judicial sale of properties.
Registration must be completed in person in the office on or before Tuesday to be eligible to bid, according to Christine Krzysiak, the bureau’s director.
Registration forms are available at the bureau located within the Crawford County Treasurer’s Office at the courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville. Forms also are available online at crawfordcountypa.net/Treasurer.
Sept. 22 is the last day to make payments and arrangements with the bureau to have properties removed from this year’s tax upset sale.
Delinquent taxpayers whose properties are on the sale list must make payments with certified funds or cash in order to remove the property from the sale list.
The last day to pay with a credit or debit card in the office is the close of business Sept. 19. Online credit or debit payments are available only until 11 p.m. Sept. 19.
• More information: Call (814) 333-7332.
