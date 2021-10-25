The last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot for the November election is Tuesday, according to to the Crawford County Elections and Voter Services Office.
Applications may be done in person at the office inside the county courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville, today and Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Applications are available to download at vote.pa.gov, but a completed application must be received at the county office by Tuesday.
Registered voters using either a mail-in or absentee ballot to vote in the Nov. 2 election may mail the ballot to the office or deliver it in person.
If dropped off, only the registered voter may do so at to the office in order for it to be accepted.
If mailed, the voter must provide postage.
All voted mail-in and absentee ballots must be received at the office by 8 p.m. Nov. 2 to be counted in the election.