Tuesday is the last day bidders can register for the Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau’s June 23 sale.
State law requires preregistration at least 10 days prior to the sale as well as any judicial sale of properties.
The sale is June 23 at 10 a.m. in the assembly room of the original courthouse located at 903 Diamond Park.
Registration must be made in person at the Tax Claim Office before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The starting bid is $500 and bidders must pay $3,000 per parcel in certified funds at the time of the bid with the remaining balance due by 2:30 p.m. on the date of the sale.
Registration forms are available at the bureau located within the Crawford County Treasurer’s Office at the courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville. Forms also are available online at crawfordcountypa.net/Treasurer.
A list of properties are available at Crawford County Tax Claim Office or www.crawfordcountypa.net/treasurer
• More information: Call (814) 333-7332.
