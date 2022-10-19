CONORD TOWNSHIP, Erie County — A pickup truck crash near the border of Erie and Crawford counties has claimed the life a Spartanburg-area man, Pennsylvania State Police at Corry said.
Donald R. Stanbro, 64, was killed after his vehicle crashed on Spartansburg Road/Route 77 at 10:44 a.m. Tuesday, police said.
The crash site is about 5 miles northeast of the borough of Spartanburg and about 4 miles southwest of Corry.
Stanbro was driving south when his truck went off the road and traveled 250 feet before striking a tree.
Stanbro, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Nick Rekitt, Erie County chief deputy coroner, ruled Stanbro's death accidental due to multiple blunt force trauma.
Spartansburg Volunteer Fire Department, Spartansburg Volunteer Ambulance Service and Corry Fire Department assisted at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.