ERIE — An Erie man was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officers at Erie International Airport when they spotted a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag Friday.
The man was stopped at the checkpoint Friday when a .380-caliber handgun and a gun magazine loaded with seven rounds was detected in his carry-on bag via the X-ray machine.
TSA officers notified the Erie International Airport Police, who confiscated the gun. It was the first gun detected by TSA officers at the Erie airport’s checkpoint this year.
The man's name was not immediately released by TSA officials.
The man also faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty that may cost him thousands of dollars, according to the TSA.
"This was a good catch on the part of our officers," said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s federal security director for 14 Pennsylvania airports, including Erie. "It is the responsibility of all travelers to know the contents of their baggage and know that they cannot carry a firearm through a security checkpoint."
Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms only in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter, Keys-Turner said. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.
Taking a gun to an airport checkpoint carries a federal civil penalty with weapons violations reaching as high as $15,000, according to the TSA. The TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint.
The penalties may apply to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual might have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane, the TSA said.
Additionally, if a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck, that individual may lose their TSA PreCheck privileges.
Nationwide, TSA officers detected 5,972 firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints in 2021. Of the guns caught by TSA in 2021, about 86 percent were loaded.
At least two of those weapons confiscated in 2021 were from residents of Crawford and Mercer counties at the TSA checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport.
A Meadville woman was stopped by the TSA on Nov. 19, 2021, when a .22-caliber handgun loaded with two rounds was found in her carry-on items as they passed through the checkpoint X-ray machine.
A Hadley man was stopped by the TSA on May 27, 2021, when a .380-caliber handgun loaded with eight rounds, including one in the chamber, was found in his carry-on items as they passed through checkpoint X-ray machine.
