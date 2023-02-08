ERIE — A Crawford County man was stopped by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Erie International Airport after a loaded handgun was found in his carry-on bag Monday.
The Centerville resident was stopped at the checkpoint when a .380-caliber handgun loaded with six bullets was detected in his bag via the X-ray machine.
TSA officers notified local police who confiscated the gun.
The man’s name was not released by TSA officials.
The man now faces a financial civil penalty of up to $15,000, according to the TSA. The penalty for carrying weapons was recently increased to a maximum of $15,000.
“Our Erie-based TSA officers perform their jobs well with a focus on our mission,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s federal security director for Erie and 13 other Pennsylvania airports. “I hope this serves as a reminder to others in the region not to make this same mistake. Travelers should not bring their guns to an airport security checkpoint.”
Passengers are only permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packed and declared at their airline ticket counter, Keys-Turner said.
TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.
Taking a gun to an airport checkpoint carries a federal civil penalty with weapons violations reaching as high as $15,000. The TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint.
The penalties may apply to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual might have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane, the TSA said.
Additionally, if a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck, that individual may lose their TSA PreCheck privileges.
In 2022, 6,542 firearms were caught at 262 out of 430 airport security checkpoints nationwide. About 88 percent of those guns were loaded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.