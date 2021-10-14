RICHMOND TOWNSHIP — Richmond Township Recreation Board will host a trunk-or-treat at the Township Recreation Building, 30031 State Highway 408, on Oct. 28 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Residents are invited to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters from the trunks of their vehicles in the parking lot at the recreation complex. Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles and dress up in Halloween attire, though it is requested that costumes not be too scary for the kids.
Participants can set up between 4 to 4:30.