ERIE — Former president Donald Trump says he plans to be back in the White House as the nation's 47th president.
A crowd of more than 4,000 enthusiastic supporters greeted Trump with thunderous applause as he walked on stage Saturday at 6 p.m. at Erie Insurance Arena.
Trump spent 1 hour, 40 minutes addressing a wide range of topics — his two impeachments while in office; current criminal investigations over his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election and alleged mishandling of classified documents.
He took shots at the Biden administration — for its handling of the economy as well as its handling of foreign relations with China and Russia.
Trump labeled President Biden the leader of the "most corrupt crime family in American history."
Trump again claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen, though those claims have been debunked in numerous court cases.
"They rigged the election of 2020, we're not going to allow them to rig the presidential election of 2024," Trump vowed.
Trump showed polling data where he clearly is considered the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.
Trump called his own indictment last week on three new felony charges in the classified documents case a distraction from the tax evasion charges against President Biden's son, Hunter.
Commenting on the various indictments against him, Trump said it is "the single greatest witch hunt of all time."
"Every time they indict me, I consider it a great badge of honor — because I'm being indicted for you," Trump said. "Never forget our enemies want to stop me because I'm the only one who is able to stop them. They want to take away my freedom because I will never let them take away your freedom."
If elected, Trump said he would appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Biden.
Trump promised he could curb inflation and rebuild the nation's economy by making the U.S. energy independent once again.
The nation's current immigration policy under Biden is a mess, according to Trump. Trump stated he wasn't against immigration, but against illegal immigration and would reinstate policies that had been in force under his administration.
Trump said he would cut federal funding to any schools that taught critical race theory. Federal funding also would be cut from any school with mask or vaccine mandates.
"If you put me back in the White House their reign will be over and America will be a free nation once again," Trump said of the Biden administration. "We have one chance to save it and it's called 2024."
