WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Two nights of major league motor sports action are schedule at the Crawford County Fair courtesy of the truck and tractor pulls, starting at 7 today and Friday.
Tonight’s event at the grandstand features tractor and 4x4 truck classes.
The featured class this evening is the USA-EAST sanctioned Limited Pro Stock and Super Farm tractors. These high-powered machines feature big engines and very large turbo-chargers capable of producing more than 1,000 horsepower on the track.
“Hot Farm” tractors also are on tonight’s card with 600-cubic-inch, turbo-charged engines. Local favorite Dan Peterson of Cochranton is part of the field with his “Papa Pete” tractor.
Two 4x4 truck divisions are on the schedule as well.
These truck classes are open to local truck enthusiasts who want to test their skills against trucks that are running the regional circuit.
One division is the Triple Crown gas-powered trucks led by Kevin Nemeth of Conneaut Lake, a former regional point champion with his Ford 4x4 named “Casper.”
The second truck division is the Renegade street diesel division with an anything goes format for diesel-fueled trucks that are licensed and carry a current inspection sticker.
Friday’s truck and tractor pull features a whole new slate of tractor, 4x4 truck and big rig semi-truck classes.
Two truck divisions are set for Friday with the featured truck division the USA-EAST sanctioned “Run What Ya Brung” 4x4 division. The division features Jesse Warren of Guys Mills and “Shark Bait” with a turbo-charged Ford 6.0 plant under the hood.
Calvin Miller, also of Guys Mills, will compete “Running in the Red,” a Dodge with Cummins power that has been at or near the top in six events this season. It enters Friday’s competition at the fair as the USA-EAST point leader.
The second 4x4 truck division is the Super Street GAS division — trucks with 540-cubic-inch motors that run very high rpms and is a classic Ford versus Chevy group. Cody Barnes of Atlantic and his “Flight Risk #2” is expected to be a factor in the division.
The Light Limited Super Stock tractors is a new class with USA-EAST and features some new brands including Ford and Oliver tractors. Both diesel- and alcohol-fueled tractors compete in this class.
The night will close out with the Big Rig Semi Trucks division featuring large truck tractors. The Big Rigs Pulling Series began competition in 1990 after a group of semi-truck owners met with Full Pull Productions of Scottdale to build a set of rules for a national series of events for modified semi-trucks.
