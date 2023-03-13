There are train tank cars carrying chemicals into Crawford County, but they are not the toxic material like those on the Norfolk Southern train that derailed near East Palestine, Ohio, in February. A bigger concern, according to officials, is truck traffic.
Crawford County has had only two railcar incidents between 2004 and 2023, according to the Crawford County Department of Public Safety. However, since 2007, the county’s had almost 50 chemical spills related to highway traffic.
In January 2013, five cars derailed on the Western New York and Pennsylvania Railroad line in Wayne Township near the Mercer County border. Four cars were carrying plastic parts along with one car hauling isobutylene which developed a small leak, but was stopped quickly, according to Allen Clark, who heads the county’s emergency management agency. Isobutylene is a liquified gas used to make aviation fuel.
In April 2015, a small amount of xylene leaked from a rail car that was stationary in the Western New York and Pennsylvania Railroad’s yard in West Mead Township. No emergency response was required, only followup. Clark said.
Carl Belke, a retired president of the Western New York & Pennsylvania Railroad, said nothing carried by that railroad or Oil Creek & Titusville Railroad is hazardous. Belke now works as a consultant for the Western New York & Pennsylvania.
The bulk of what is carried in the Crawford County area are plastic pellets in covered hopper cars, fertilizer, grains, scrap rail or lumber, or wax, a byproduct of oil and gas refining, according to Belke.
“The trains passing through the area aren’t through trains like the one in East Palestine,” he said. “They’re going to some local source point in Meadville, Oil City or Jamestown, New York.”
While a spill from a railcar could happen, it’s about 25 miles of Interstate 79 in Crawford County that concerns Clark more.
“That’s where we see the greatest amount of chemicals transported,” he said. “Once it gets to a facility (within the county) — it’s very rare to have an incident because the employees that work there are trained and equipped. Parker Lord (a chemical adhesive plant in Saegertown) has its own safety team to respond.”
An updated study on chemicals passing through the county is to be updated this summer, according to Clark.
“Our biggest chemical actually is chlorine being transported in to water and waste water treatment plants,” he said. “You have Springboro, Conneaut Lake, Cambridge Springs, Saegertown, Vernon Township, Titusville and Bloomfield Township — that use chlorine gas.”
Crawford County has had 47 hazardous materials incidents since 2007, with the bulk of them fuel related spills — either from the cargo a truck is hauling or the truck’s fuel itself, Clark said.
Broken down by chemicals those spills since 2007 are: diesel and gasoline fuel spill from motor vehicle accidents, 28; home heating fuel spill, 11; gasoline spill, four; hydrochloride spill, one; crude oil, one; herbicide spill, one; and transformer oil spill, one.
“We have (absorbent) socks, pads, booms and granular material out to the various fire departments” to control spills, Clark said. “In public safety, we try to contain it.”
While individual departments have material, there also are three trailers stocked in three locations around the county — west, central and east, Clark said. “Every couple years we buy a lot of it (through hazardous materials grants) and make sure our fire departments have it. If the departments do use it, we then can invoice the responsible party to replace it for them.”
Local emergency services and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection contact the trucking firm involved to find who its emergency cleanup company is. If party responsible for the spill doesn’t have a cleanup firm, the county has a list to pick one and then the responsible party will be billed for the cleanup work.
Clark emphasized that the best way to be prepared for a chemical emergency actually is to be prepared for a weather-related emergency.
“If residents prepare for floods, tornados, and power outages at home, work, or while driving, they will also be prepared for chemical emergencies — whether it would be from rail, highway, pipeline or fixed facilities,” he said.
That can be done by check information all-hazard preparedness online at ready.gov, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s preparedness website, Clark said.
