SPARTA TOWNSHIP — For the second time in two days, there has been a fatal crash near Spartansburg.
The crash of a tri-axle truck around 8:10 a.m. Wednesday has claimed the life of Richard F. Darges, 61, of Pittsburgh, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Corry.
The crash happened on a curve at the intersection of routes 77 and 89 and Canadohta Lake Road, police said. The crash site is in Sparta Township, about a quarter of a mile west of Spartansburg.
The truck was traveling north on routes 89 and 77 when it went off the road as it attempted to turn east to continue on Route 77, police said.
Darges was traveling alone and was wearing a seat belt, according to Scott Schell, Crawford County coroner, who ruled the man’s death accidental due to multiple blunt force trauma.
Spartansburg Volunteer Fire Department, Spartansburg Volunteer Ambulance Service and the Crawford County Coroner’s Office assisted police at the scene.
Wednesday’s crash follows a Tuesday morning pickup truck crash on Route 77 in Concord Township, Erie County, about 5 miles east of Spartansburg. That incident claimed the life of Donald R. Stanbro, 64, of Spartansburg, whose death was ruled accidental by the Erie County Coroner’s Office.
