TITUSVILLE — Windshield washer fluid allegedly was used by a Cochranton area woman to poison her adopted handicapped son during Labor Day weekend, according to a Pennsylvania State Police trooper.
The revelation came during testimony this morning at a preliminary hearing in Titusville for Mary Diehl, who is charged by state police with one count of criminal homicide.
Diehl, 62, was charged last month with killing Najir William Diehl, 11, by poison at their home at 7621 Mallard Road in East Fairfield Township in early September. Police said the younger Diehl was Diehl’s adopted son.
Trooper Kevin Geibel, a criminal investigator with state police at Meadville, testified that during an interview with Diehl on Nov. 8 Diehl admitted to giving the child windshield washer fluid in a plastic cup to drink.
Toxicology results on blood samples taken by the Crawford County Coroner’s Office Sept. 6 following the boy’s death found evidence of methanol poisoning, Geibel testified. Subsequent additional test results received in early November confirmed methanol poisoning, Geibel testified.
Geibel testified that during her interview with state police Nov. 8, Diehl admitted she knew it was a toxic substance she had given her son.
Diehl remains in the Crawford County jail in Saegertown, where she has been held without bond since her arrest Nov. 8.
