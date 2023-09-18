Five years ago this past August, in 2018, Jeremy Hitchcock opened Hitchy’s Tavern & Grille, a sports bar/restaurant, at 18454 Highway 6 and 19, Saegertown.
Not only is he celebrating the five-year anniversary of Hitchy’s, but Hitchcock, 43, and his fiancée, Emily Joliet, 29, are also celebrating the opening of Triple Deuce Saloon, just 3 miles south of Hitchy’s on Highway 6 and 19, between Meadville and Saegertown, at the location of the former Willy G’s Pub.
“We officially opened Triple Deuce Saloon on Thursday, Aug. 31, with a soft opening,” Hitchcock said. “We had a soft opening in limited fashion.
“On Friday, Sept. 8, we put out a limited menu until we get a permanent one.”
Hitchcock and Joliet hope to have a full menu and serve lunch every day; but for now, Triple Deuce Saloon opens at 11 a.m. for lunch on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The business is open from 3 p.m. until midnight the rest of the week.
With Hitchy’s being very successful, one would wonder why Hitchcock and Joliet wanted to start another venture. They say the businesses are different.
“We wanted to have something else to offer the community and something different than what we’re doing at Hitchy’s,” Hitchcock said. “Hitchy’s is more of a sports bar/restaurant.”
He describes Triple Deuce Saloon as a place where you’d stop while passing through on your way to Hitchy’s.
“Triple Deuce Saloon has more of a relaxed environment than we have at Hitchy’s, which is more family oriented,” Joliet said.
Triple Deuce Saloon will offer a large selection of local bourbon and whiskey, a concentration on local craft beer with 20 beers on tap, plus cocktails and local wine.
Triple Deuce Saloon also has enough big TVs that customers can watch their favorite sports teams.
The name, Triple Deuce Saloon, has a special meaning to Hitchcock. Now, it’s in their logo. The numbers can first be seen outside on the sign that greets customers.
“Triple Deuce comes from three deuces — a number that has been part of my daily life,” Hitchcock said. “My dad, myself and my son have seen 222 in our daily lives. Now Emily is starting to see it.”
Hitchcock said having triple deuces in your life is a good thing.
“Whatever you’re doing — whether it be the day, the year, the month — you’re on the right path,” Hitchcock said. “It’s a good thing, and we thought, ‘How can we use it in the name?’”
The outside of the building has been redone, and they hope to enlarge the patio/deck next spring.
But the triple deuces are also prominent inside the saloon. There are three large playing cards — the two of spades, the two of diamonds and the two of hearts — that grace one wall. Those “cards” were made by a friend of Hitchcock’s, Josh Abbey, who is a graphic artist.
Also inside, customers will see everything new — from the bar with barrels to the tables. Also, tables that were in a back section are gone and have been replaced by a pool table. Customers can also play darts.
Although customers cannot see it, the entire kitchen has been remodeled and has all new equipment.
And speaking of the kitchen, Hitchcock said they’ll serve good food. Wings, burgers, flatbread pizza and appetizers are on the menu.
Eventually, they hope to open every day at 11 a.m. for lunch.
“One thing I’m going to do is open at 7 a.m. on Fridays for third shift workers to have a happy hour,” Hitchcock said. “We’ll be serving food at 8 a.m.”
Hitchcock said he already does things with the Saegertown schools, and wants to continue working with them through Triple Deuce Saloon.
Although the hours and menu are somewhat limited for now, customers can order takeout by calling 814-980-7722.
Hitchcock and Joliet are looking forward to welcoming customers to their new establishment.
“We invite the community to come in and see the changes and get to know us,” Hitchcock said.
