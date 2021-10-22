The following are 2021 Crawford County trick-or-treat dates and times submitted to the Tribune.
If your municipality holds trick-or-treating, a municipal official should email information including the date and time to tribune@meadvilletribune.com for inclusion in a future Tribune publication.
Oct. 28
Blooming Valley, 6 to 7 p.m.
Cambridge Springs, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Cochranton, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Conneaut Lake, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Conneautville, 6 to 7 p.m.
Cussewago Township 6 to 7:30 p.m.
East Fairfield Township, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
East Fallowfield Township, 6 to 8 p.m., trunk-or-treat only in Atlantic at the fire hall and Odd Fellows Hall
East Mead Township, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Greenwood Township, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Hayfield Township, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Meadville, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
North Shenango, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Richmond Township, 5 to 8 p.m., trunk-or-treat only at township recreation complex
Sadsbury Township, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Saegertown, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Townville, 6 to 7 p.m.
Union Township, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Venango Borough, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Vernon Township, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Wayne Township, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
West Mead Township, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Woodcock Township, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 31
South Shenango Township, 4 to 7 p.m.
Titusville, 6 to 7:30 p.m.