The following are 2021 Crawford County trick-or-treat dates and times submitted to the Tribune.

Oct. 28

Blooming Valley, 6 to 7 p.m.

Cambridge Springs, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Cochranton, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Conneaut Lake, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Conneautville, 6 to 7 p.m.

Cussewago Township 6 to 7:30 p.m.

East Fairfield Township, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

East Fallowfield Township, 6 to 8 p.m., trunk-or-treat only in Atlantic at the fire hall and Odd Fellows Hall

East Mead Township, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Greenwood Township, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Hayfield Township, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Meadville, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

North Shenango, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Richmond Township, 5 to 8 p.m., trunk-or-treat only at township recreation complex

Sadsbury Township, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Saegertown, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Townville, 6 to 7 p.m.

Union Township, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Venango Borough, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Vernon Township, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Wayne Township, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

West Mead Township, 6 to 7:30 p.m. 

Woodcock Township, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 31

South Shenango Township, 4 to 7 p.m. 

Titusville, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

