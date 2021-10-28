Things that go bump in the night will be roaming the yards and streets of Crawford County starting tonight.
They'll also be joined by princesses, pirates and practically any other character that can be dreamed of as trick-or-treating will in most of the county's municipalities.
The following are trick-or-treat dates and times as submitted to the Tribune so you can be sure not to miss the fun.
Today
Blooming Valley, 6 to 7 p.m.
Cambridge Springs, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Cochranton, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Conneaut Lake, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Conneautville, 6 to 7 p.m.
Cussewago Township 6 to 7:30 p.m.
East Fairfield Township, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
East Fallowfield Township, 6 to 8 p.m., trunk-or-treat only in Atlantic at the fire hall and Odd Fellows Hall
East Mead Township, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Greenwood Township, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Hayfield Township, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Meadville, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
North Shenango, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Richmond Township, 5 to 8 p.m., trunk-or-treat only at township recreation complex
Sadsbury Township, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Saegertown, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Spring Township, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Summit Township, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Townville, 6 to 7 p.m.
Union Township, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Venango Borough, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Vernon Township, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Wayne Township, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
West Mead Township, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Woodcock Township, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
South Shenango Township, 4 to 7 p.m.
Titusville, 6 to 7:30 p.m.