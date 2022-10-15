The following are 2022 Crawford County trick-or-treat dates and times submitted to The Meadville Tribune.

Oct. 27

• Beaver Township, 6 to 8 p.m.

• Blooming Valley Borough, 6 to 7

• Cochranton Borough, 6 to 7:30

• Conneaut Lake, 6 to 7:30.

• Cussewago Township, 6 to 8.

• East Mead Township, 6 to 7:30.

• Fairfield Township, 6 to 7:30.

• Hayfield Township, 6 to 7:30.

• Meadville, 6 to 7:30.

• Pine Township, 6 to 7:30.

• Randolph Township, 6 to 7:30.

• Sadsbury Township, 6 to 7:30.

• Saegertown Borough, 6 to 7:30.

• Summit Township, 6 to 7:30.

• Townville Borough, 6 to 7.

• Union Township, 6 to 7:30.

• Vernon Township, 6 to 7:30.

• Wayne Township, 6 to 7:30.

• West Mead Township, 6 to 7:30.

Trunk or treat

• Fallowfield Fire and Rescue, Oct. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. at its Atlantic station, 9328 Atlantic Road. This event takes place of door-to-door trick-or-treat for both East and West Fallowfield townships.

• Stone United Methodist Church/Unitarian Church of Meadville, Oct. 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on South Main Street between the two church locations.

• Richmond Township Recreation Board, Oct. 27, at the Township Recreation Building, 30031 Route 408, from 5 to 8. Residents are invited to participate. Participants are welcome to set up between 4 and 4:30.

