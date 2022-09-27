The following are 2022 Crawford County trick-or-treat dates and times submitted to The Meadville Tribune.

If your municipality holds trick-or-treating, a municipal official should email information including the date and time to tribune@meadvilletribune.com for inclusion in a future Tribune publication.

Oct. 27

Cussewago Township, 6 to 8 p.m.

Meadville, 6 to 7:30.

Union Township, 6 to 7:30.

Saegertown Borough, 6 to 7:30.

