The following are 2022 Crawford County trick-or-treat dates and times submitted to The Meadville Tribune.
If your municipality holds trick-or-treating, an official should email information including the date and time to tribune@meadvilletribune.com for inclusion in a future Tribune publication.
Oct. 27
• Cussewago Township, 6 to 8 p.m.
• Meadville, 6 to 7:30.
• Randolph Township, 6 to 7:30.
• Saegertown Borough, 6 to 7:30.
• Townville Borough, 6 to 7.
• Union Township, 6 to 7:30.
Trunk or treat
• Stone United Methodist Church/Unitarian Church of Meadville, Oct. 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on South Main Street between the two church locations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.