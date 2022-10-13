The following are 2022 Crawford County trick-or-treat dates and times submitted to The Meadville Tribune.
If your municipality holds trick-or-treating, an official should email information including the date and time to tribune@meadvilletribune.com for inclusion in a future Tribune publication.
Oct. 27
• Beaver Township, 6 to 8 p.m.
• Blooming Valley Borough, 6 to 7
• Cochranton Borough, 6 to 7:30
• Cussewago Township, 6 to 8.
• East Mead Township, 6 to 7:30.
• Hayfield Township, 6 to 7:30.
• Meadville, 6 to 7:30.
• Pine Township, 6 to 7:30.
• Randolph Township, 6 to 7:30.
• Sadsbury Township, 6 to 7:30.
• Saegertown Borough, 6 to 7:30.
• Summit Township, 6 to 7:30.
• Townville Borough, 6 to 7.
• Union Township, 6 to 7:30.
• Vernon Township, 6 to 7:30.
• Wayne Township, 6 to 7:30.
• West Mead Township, 6 to 7:30.
Trunk or treat
• Fallowfield Fire and Rescue, Oct. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. at its Atlantic station, 9328 Atlantic Road. This event takes place of door-to-door trick-or-treat for both East and West Fallowfield townships.
• Stone United Methodist Church/Unitarian Church of Meadville, Oct. 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on South Main Street between the two church locations.
