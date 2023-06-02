The Meadville Tribune earned four Keystone Media Awards from the Pennsylvania State Press Association.
Staff writer Mike Crowley was recognized with a second-place award for a business story, photographer Shannon Roae received a second-place award for sports feature photo and an honorable mention for sports action photo, and composing supervisor Dan Wolbert received a second-place award for news page design.
“It is rewarding to see more of our staff’s efforts recognized statewide,” Publisher Sharon Sorg said. “Community journalism is an integral part of every community and we are very fortunate to have such talented professionals on our Meadville Tribune team.”
The Keystone Media Awards reinforce excellence by individuals in the news media profession by recognizing journalism that consistently provides relevance, integrity and initiative in serving readers and faithfully fulfills its First Amendment rights/responsibilities, the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association said in announcing the winners.
The Tribune has earned 22 Keystone Media Awards over the past six years. On Tuesday, the Tribune won a Golden Quill award presented by the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania and had three other finalists.
“It was great to receive the Keystone news a day after being recognized at Golden Quills,” Editor Rick Green said. “From reporting to photography to page design, it’s an honor to be recognized by our peers in a variety of ways. Our staff continues to put out quality work each and every day and I’m tremendously proud of them.”
More than 2,600 entries were received from 139 Pennsylvania news organizations in the Keystone Media Awards. Entries were judged by journalists in Michigan.
The Tribune competes in Division IV for multi-day publications with circulation of less than 10,000.
