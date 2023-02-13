The Meadville Tribune will print announcements for political candidates seeking election in the May 16 primary free of charge.
Announcements are being accepted until March 7, the deadline for filing nominating petitions with the Crawford County Office of Voter Services.
Nominating petitions for the primary election may be circulated starting Feb. 14 and must filed with the office by 4:30 p.m. March 7.
The Tribune will accept announcements until 5 p.m. March 7.
The policy is designed to ensure all candidates are treated equally and prevent any last-minute announcements, which may be viewed as giving an unfair advantage to that candidate.
Announcements may be emailed to tribune@meadvilletribune.com or to Keith Gushard at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com; faxed to (814) 724-8755; mailed to 947 Federal Court, Meadville, PA 16335; or dropped off at the Tribune office, 947 Federal Court.
