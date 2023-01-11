The 2023 political season will be gearing up with county and local municipal offices and school board seats on the upcoming primary ballot.
The May 16 primary will include countywide offices of commissioner, sheriff, auditor, coroner, district attorney, prothonotary, and register and recorder.
Local municipal government seats on the ballot include city councils in Meadville and Titusville; council seats in the 14 boroughs around Crawford County; and supervisor seats in the 35 townships in the county.
There also will be races for seats on the school boards of the Crawford Central, Conneaut, PENNCREST and Titusville school districts as well as the Corry, Jamestown and Union City school districts.
The Meadville Tribune will print announcements for political candidates seeking election in the primary free of charge.
Announcements are accepted until March 7, the deadline for filing nominating petitions with the Crawford County Office of Voter Services.
Nominating petitions for the primary election may be circulated starting Feb. 14 and must filed with the office by 4:30 p.m. March 7.
The Tribune will accept announcements until 5 p.m. March 7.
The policy is designed to ensure all candidates are treated equally and prevent any last-minute announcements, which may be viewed as giving an unfair advantage to that candidate.
Candidate announcements may be emailed to tribune@meadvilletribune.com or to Keith Gushard at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com; faxed to (814) 724-8755; mailed to 947 Federal Court, Meadville, Pa. 16335; or dropped off at the Tribune office, 947 Federal Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.