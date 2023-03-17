The Republican candidates for Crawford County commissioner are scheduled to appear next month at a question-and-answer forum sponsored by The Meadville Tribune.
The forum is scheduled for April 12 at 7 p.m., and the Tribune is partnering with Armstrong, Crawford County’s largest cable television provider, to provide live video coverage.
“The Meadville Tribune is happy to sponsor a public candidate forum so voters may hear candidates respond in their own words to questions about Crawford County issues and how they would govern,” Sharon Sorg, Tribune publisher, said Thursday in making the announcement.
Each of the five Republican candidates has been contacted by the Tribune and has agreed to take part.
The Republicans in the commissioners’ race are Brenda Braden, Eric Henry, Scott Schell, Roger Schlosser and Todd Siple.
Braden, of Summerhill Township, is a township secretary.
Henry, of West Mead Township, is a businessman and current chairman of the county commissioners. He is seeking a second term.
Schell, of Cochranton, is the current county coroner, but is not seeking reelection to that position.
Schlosser, of West Mead Township, is a retired businessman.
Siple, of Woodcock Township, is in the maintenance department of the county.
The upcoming Q&A is featuring just the Republican candidates as the Democratic Party only has one candidate on the ballot, Christopher Seeley.
The Republican and Democratic parties each nominate two candidates to the Crawford Count Board of Commissioners in the May 16 primary. The top three finishers in the November general election then comprise the new board of commissioners.
At least two new commissioners will be elected this year as Commissioners Francis Weiderspahn Jr., a Republican, and Christopher Soff, a Democrat, have chosen not to seek reelection. Weiderspahn is completing a third term, while Soff is completing a second term.
Rick Green, the Tribune’s editor, and Keith Gushard, a Tribune reporter, will question the candidates about various topics affecting the county.
The Tribune staff will prepare questions for the forum and welcomes public input in advance, Green said. Questions won’t be taken live at the forum, but the public may email or mail potential questions in advance to the Tribune.
“Once again, we invite the public to join us by offering suggestions for questions for the candidates,” Green said.
Potential questions for the forum may be emailed to rgreen@meadvilletribune.com or kgushard@meadvilletribune.com, or they may be mailed to or dropped off at The Meadville Tribune, 947 Federal Court, Meadville, PA 16335.
